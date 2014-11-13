YOUTUBE வீடியோவை டவுன்லோட் செய்ய சிறந்த பத்து மென்பொருட்கள் - Youtube Downloader Free

இன்றைய இணைய உலகில் நாளொன்றுக்கு பல்லாயிரக்கானக்கான வீடியோ படங்கள் இணையத்தில் YOUTUBE வழியாக பதிவேற்றம் செய்யப்பட்டு மக்களால் பார்வையிடப்பட்டு வருகிறது. அறிய திரைப்படங்கள் முதல் வேடிக்கையான நிகழ்ச்சிகள் என YOUTUBE-இல் இல்லாத வீடியோ படங்களே இல்லை என சொல்லலாம். YOUTUBE-இல் உள்ள வீடியோ படங்களை இணையத்திலேயே பார்க்கும் போது ஒருமுறை மட்டுமே பார்க்க முடியும்.
திரும்பவும் பார்க்க வேண்டிய சூழ்நிலை வரும் போது அந்த வீடியோ படத்தை டவுன்லோட் செய்து வைக்க வேண்டியது வரும். அவ்வாறு டவுன்லோட் செய்யாமல் இணைய வழியாக பார்க்கும் போது, அதாவது எத்தனை முறை பார்த்தாலும் நமது இணைய இணைப்பின் கொள்ளளவு தேவையில்லாமல் வீணாகும். இதனால் விரைவிலேயே தீர்ந்து போகும் வாய்ப்பு ஏற்படுகிறது. ஆகையால் YOUTUBE வீடியோ படங்களை ஒருமுறை பார்த்தாலும், அல்லது டவுன்லோட் செய்தாலும் ஒரே அளவு இணைய அளவே செலவாகும். ஆகையால் YOUTUBE வீடியோ படங்களை டவுன்லோட் செய்ய பல வழிகள் (YOUTUBE DOWNLOADERS) உள்ளது. அவற்றில் சிறந்த பத்து மென்பொருட்களை இந்த பதிவில் பார்ப்போம்.
கீழே கொடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள மென்பொருள் அனைத்திலும் YOUTUBE VIDEO URL கொடுப்பதன் மூலம் டவுன்லோட் செய்யலாம்.
1. aTube Catcher
இந்த மென்பொருள் பற்றி ஏற்கனவே நமது தளத்தில் விரிவாக பதிவு எழுதியுள்ளேன். அதன் லிங்க் கீழே...
பல விருதுகளை வென்ற அதிக பயனுள்ள இலவச வீடியோ டவுன்லோடர் aTube Catcher
*************************************************
2. Youtube Downloader HD
Features:
- Easy to use: just copy video URL from your web browser and paste to Youtube Downloader HD. No need to use scripts or browser plug-ins.
- Convert downloaded video to various formats.
- Download Youtube High Definition and FullHD videos (available on certain videos).
- Unicode support: Youtube Downloader HD can save movies whose names have non-standard characters (like Chinese, Japanese, Cyrillic, etc.).
- Support for big video files.
*************************************************
3. TubeMaster++
Download And Convert Videos And MP3 Files From Streaming Websites.
TubeMaster puts in our hands a good video searcher and downloader which will let you find and download videos from YouTube, Daily Motion, MySpace Videos, Google Videos, YouPorn, Stage 6 or MetaCafe.
*************************************************
4. ImTOO Download YouTube Video
Features:
- Works with YouTube latest upgrade.
- ImTOO Download YouTube Video allows you to download videos directly from YouTube.com, save the downloaded videos to your computer hard disk, and then play them with the system media player.
- This free YouTube video downloader provides you with highest download speed. Enjoy downloading all your favorite YouTube videos, even the HD videos, and it's all for FREE.
- ImTOO Download YouTube Video supports multi-threading and batch downloading, which provides you with several options for downloading YouTube videos.
- This software also comes with IE right-click menu, and a built-in browser where you can drag and drop videos, and works well with the proxy server you set.
- Runs on Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 and Mac OSX.
*************************************************
5. Swifturn Free YouTube Downloader.
Features:
- Clean & Free YouTube Downloader
- Fast YouTube Download in Batch
- Over 250 Video Formats Supported
- Multimedia Devices Support
- Preset YouTube Converter Wizard
- Advanced! Faster Video Conversion with CUDA & DXVA Technology
*************************************************
6. Xilisoft Download YouTube Video.
Features:
- Batch download YouTube Videos at High Speeds Download YouTube videos FLV, MP4, and Webm, even download YouTube 3D videos easily and fast.
- Download YouTube HD Videos Directly download YouTube HD videos, even 720p HD, 1080p HD and 4k videos to your computer with this YouTube downloader.
- Multithread and Batch Downloading Multithreading and batch processing makes downloading multiple YouTube videos fast and convenient.
*************************************************
7. YouTube Downloader.
Features:
- Download High Definition Video
- Download Videos for Free and Watch Later
- Fast and Easy to Use
- Watch Videos on Other Devices
- Convert Most Video Formats
- Integrated Video Player
*************************************************
8. AV Tube.
Features:
- Download video clips from YouTube, Metacafe, and some other video websites like: g4tv.com, vimeo.com, vodpod.com, blip.tv, liveleak.com, godtube.com, etc. (Full list of supported video sites - latest update on Wednesday the 12th)
- Analyze the video link and retrieve all download sources for the video which can be in FLV, MP4 formats or high quality HD video.
- Preview video quality in details before download.
- Select the video quality to be download.
*************************************************
9. Cucusoft YouTube Mate.
Features:
*Download YouTube videos
* Supports unlimited simultaneous downloads (a real time saver!)
* Instantly names the downloaded video identical to the YouTube title
* Converts downloaded YouTube videos to widely used portable devices, such as:
YouTube to mp3* Supports customization and creation of your own audio/video format profiles for advance users.
YouTube to DVD
YouTube to iPad
YouTube to iPhone
YouTube to iPod
YouTube to PSP
YouTube to Zune
YouTube to PS3
YouTube to Android Phones
YouTube to Blackberry
And so on...
YouTube to DVD
YouTube to iPad
YouTube to iPhone
YouTube to iPod
YouTube to PSP
YouTube to Zune
YouTube to PS3
YouTube to Android Phones
YouTube to Blackberry
And so on...
* Converts YouTube videos to various video formats, including:
YouTube to avi
YouTube to DivX
YouTube to XviD
YouTube to mp4
YouTube to rm/rmvb
YouTube to rm/rmvb
YouTube to mov
YouTube to MPEG
YouTube to WMV
YouTube to DivX
YouTube to XviD
YouTube to mp4
YouTube to rm/rmvb
YouTube to rm/rmvb
YouTube to mov
YouTube to MPEG
YouTube to WMV
Last but not the least, YouTube Mate's embedded offline player will allow you to watch all your favorite YouTube videos off-line, this enables you to enjoy any YouTube videos even when you are not connected to the internet!
*************************************************
10. Movier
Features:
1. Direct video DownloadGet your favorite videos from Internet and save it to your computer.
2. Capture videoUsing this function, Movier will be monitoring all the videos you view on your browser, so that when you start to see a video in the browser, it will detect it and will be added to the download list.
1. Direct video DownloadGet your favorite videos from Internet and save it to your computer.
2. Capture videoUsing this function, Movier will be monitoring all the videos you view on your browser, so that when you start to see a video in the browser, it will detect it and will be added to the download list.
3. Browsers integrationUsing a plugin for Firefox and other for Explorer, both of which indicate optional installation, Movier can save videos that appear on the page you're viewing or starts the video capture function.
4. Video searcherMovier locates videos in various hosting services (YouTube, Metacafe, Yahoo Video, Dailymotion, etc).
5. See browsers caching
With this feature we can see the videos that have been recently reproduced in any of our browsers (Explorer, Firefox, Opera or Chrome) and can save and convert them the format you want.
6. Convert videos to any format
6. Convert videos to any format
Moreover, if we are advanced users, we can choose from multiple formats (avi, wmv, mp4, etc..) or create your own profile. With this feature you can also convert videos that we have on our computer to another format.
7. Multisource
Movier can download many videos simultaneously. There is no need to wait for a download to complete to start to download the next video.
இந்த பத்து மென்பொருளில் சிலவற்றில் SCREEN RECORDER-ம் இணைந்தே உள்ளது. அதன் மூலம் உங்களது கணினி திரையை அப்படியே வீடியோவாக பதிவு செய்து கணினியில் சேமித்து வைக்கலாம்.
.
4 கருத்துரைகள்:
மிக்க நன்றி சகோ
அன்புச் சகோதரன்...
ம.தி.சுதா
WWW.mathisutha.COM
பகிர்வுக்கு மிக்க நன்றி!
பயனுள்ள பதிவு.
பயன் தரும் பதிவு
சிறந்த பகிர்வு
தொடருங்கள்